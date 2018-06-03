Josh Moss expecting tough test for Buxton Hitmen against Cradley

Buxton Hitmen make the trip to Monmore Green to face Cradley in the National Trophy on Monday night, 7.30pm.

The Hitmen will line-up with the same team that lost against Belle Vue at Hi-Edge Raceway on Sunday with the only change being the guest which sees’ Ben Woodhull come into the side.

Team boss for the Hitmen Josh Moss said: “It’s going to be a real tough meeting because Monmore is a difficult place for any side to go no matter what league it is in, but we will give it our best shot and do our best.

“You only have to look at what has happened against Belle Vue when everyone expected us to get turned over comfortably and the lads rose to the occasion.

“Maybe that could happen again, after all no one expected Coventry to beat them a few weeks back but they did and this is speedway which can be unpredictable and that’s why we love the sport.”

BUXTON from: Connor Coles R/R, Kieran Douglas, Lewis Whitmore, Ben Wilson, Ben Woodhull, Sam Woolley, Tom Woolley (Captain)