Hitmen can’t tame table-topping Tigers

Buxton Hitmen are still looking for their first win of the speedway season after losing 58-32 to Travel Plus National League leaders Mildenhall Fen Tigers at Hi-Edge Raceway on Sunday afternoon.

The victory extended the Tigers’ lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Hitmen manager Joshua Moss said: “Everyone put in a shift today, but Mildenhall showed why they are top of the table and were most pundits’ favourites for the title at the beginning of the season.

“I couldn’t really have asked any more from the lads. They rode hard and there was some good racing, but you could see the confidence in the Mildenhall team, especially after they beat Belle Vue so convincingly on Saturday night.

“On a positive note for us Connor Coles rode extremely well as did Corban Pavitt on their returns to action at Hi-Edge after being out injured and Ben (Wilson) and Tom (Woolley) did their dependable job as they’ve done all season.

“Kieran Douglas rode well for little reward as did Lewis (Whitmore) who just had one of those days that we all have but he will bounce back in the next meeting I have no doubt.”

Mildenhall got off to a flying start as 15-year-old sensation Drew Kemp stormed to victory over team mate Ryan Kinsley for a 5-1 over Ben Wilson.

Buxton took the minor placings in the next couple of races and trailed 11-7 after three heats before Mildenhamm struck back with vengeance as they gained three 4-2 heat advantages and a further two 5-1 maximum heat victories which left the home side reeling and trailing 33-15 after eight races.

The Hitmen managed to gain a couple of drawn heats to stem the tide before Kemp and Kinsley managed to gain a 4-2 over home skipper Tom Woolley to extend the Suffolk side’s lead.

Connor Coles then put in a forceful first and second turn to push Josh Bailey wide and, despite Bailey’s attempts to get past the home rider, Coles held on to take the chequered flag and become the Hitmen’s first race winner of the afternoon.

Danny Ayres and Drew Kemp gained a 4-2 in heat 13 with Wilson managing to split the away pairing and, in the process, stopped Kemp scoring a maximum.

But the meeting finished as it started with a 5-1 for the Tigers as Kemp took the flag ahead of Ayres, who scored a paid maximum ahead of Coles.

This Sunday Buxton are at home to Coventry Bees.

BUXTON 32: Connor Coles 9+2, Ben Wilson 9, Tom Woolley 8, Corban Pavitt 5+2, Kieran Douglas 1+1, Lewis Whitmore 0, James Cockle R/R.

MILDENHALL 58: Danny Ayres 14+1, Drew Kemp 13, Jordan Jenkins 8+1, Josh Bailey 8, Ryan Kinsley 7+1, Matt Marson 5+1, Sam Bebee 3+1.