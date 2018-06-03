Heavyweight clashes at top of the table

Four of the top clubs clashed in the latest round of fixtures in Division One of the Buxton Bowling League, writes Jack Header.

Chapel A kept their 100% league record as they hosted Whaley Bridge A, the winning margin a single chalk.

Richard Slack,Daniel and John Golpin were the Whaley big hitters while, for Chapel, Gary Clapham,Chris Jackson and Matt Bradwell were the home team enforcers.

Peak Dale A defeated leaders Fairfield A by two after Richard Peach,Willie Owen,Paul Bradley and Brian Rathbone had given the visitors a perfect start.

The middle order, led by single-figure victories from Rex Hallows and Rod Leach, then saw Peak Dale look in cruise control before Jonathan Guess put in an eye-catching display as last man for Fairfield, which fell just short of claiming the aggregate.

Burbage used the slugfest of the clubs above them to move into second position in the table after entertaining Buxton A.

Tim Peach,Craig Shore and Bill Adams were the big winners, but visitors Geoff Jupe and Peter Freeman took 14 off the home side.

Whaley Bridge B were the top scorers in Division Two as Furness B’s Steve Barber was the sole winner to 16.

Roger Mitchell,David Bailey and Shaun Pyke were comfortable home winners.

Ashwood had six winners at Rams Head with Peter Shore and Dave Phillips vying for the kitty in a solid all-round team performance.

Fairfield B stay top of the pile in the division after hosting Peak Dale B. Five single-figure victories were led by Carl Critchlow, while Rod Leach was the visitors’ top man.

There are no league fixtures next week as the White Cup singles tournament takes centre stage.

The trophy is probably the one that local bowlers covet most and although a number of players have won it more than once, the ruling that once a winner you are on scratch for life makes it difficult to defend.

The finals evening is next Friday at Whaley Bridge, 6.30pm.