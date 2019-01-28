Golds for Tighe and Tolley as Buxton Community School rakes in cross-country medals

Deadly duo Will Tighe and Alice Tolley inspired a golden day for Buxton Community School at the Derbyshire Schools Cross-Country Championships.

Tighe won the senior boys’ race and Tolley the year-seven girls’ race to spearhead a day of multiple medals for youngsters at the school.

Held at Shipley Park in Heanor, the championships gave the best cross-country runners in the county the chance to represent Derbyshire at the prestigious English Schools Championships later in the year.

The course offered the traditional mix of mud and hills, which tested the youngsters but certainly didn’t faze the competitors from Buxton Community School, who had 11 athletes representing High Peak and taking on runners from rival regions across the county, such as Bolsover, Erewash, Amber Valley, Chesterfield, South Derbyshire, North-East Derbyshire, Derbyshire Dales, Derby West and Derby East.

The day began with an outstanding performance from Tolley, who not only took the individual goal but also led the High Peak runners, who included fellow Buxton Community School youngster Matilda Reeves, to team gold.

Ed Hazelhurst represented the school and High Peak in the year-seven boys’ race and enjoyed a terrific run to come home eighth in a competitive field of 85 boys.

The race for years eight and nine pupils saw Buxton’s Boris Holliday and Marissa Jackson both finishing strongly. Holliday came in 41st to aid the High Peak team to team gold, while Jackson crossed the line a creditable 50th out of 80 girls in her race.

The intermediate race incorporated years ten and 11, and Buxton Community School had a strong presence in the girls’ team with Ellie Wilson leading High Peak to team gold and achieving an individual silver medal. Also running for the intermediate girls’ team were Ava Hazelhurst, who finished 30th, and Abbie Fryer-Winder, who finished 33rd.

The senior boys’ race rounded off the day and was a personal triumph for Tighe. His gold was complemented by fourth place for teammate Elliott Meylan, and both boys qualified to represent Derbyshire at the English Schools, as did Ellie Wilson.

Christian O’Brien, a proud head of PE at Buxton Community School, said: “I’m always impressed by the determination shown by our cross-country athletes.

“In cold, damp conditions at Shipley Park, all athletes dug deep to produce some outstanding individual performances. It is also worth noting that four out of six of the High Peak age groups won the team competitions.

“Cross-country running continues to go from strength to strength at the school.”