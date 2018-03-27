Glossop swimmers lift trophy for the first time in club history

Members of Glossop Amateur Swimming Club have broken new ground after winning the prestigious Manchester and District Team trophy for the first time.

After finishing top of the Southern Table in the league competition they qualified to compete against the top 6 sides in the Greater Manchester area.

All the races were relays and in a close and exciting finish Glossop were pushed hard by teams from Trafford and Flixton but ended up as victors.

This was followed up the next week by runner-up spots for both the boys and girls teams in the Programme A finals, which combine individual and team events.

“These competitions are a fantastic introduction to competitive swimming giving our swimmers an opportunity to compete and swim with some of the best swimmers in the region,” said Andrew Foster, Glossop ASC’s team manager.

“These competitions inspireour swimmers. We have seen many Glossop ASC swimmers, following on from this, take part in their first individual galas. In 2017 the club has also seen some of our more experienced team members being invited to attend county, regional and national development camps.”

Glossop ASC offers what it describes as competitive swimming suitable for all levels of swimmers.

“Our association with other local clubs and associations gives us some fantastic entry level galas to introduce our swimmers to more formal swimming events,” said head coach Ruth McCollough.

“At the recent Tadpoles Gala held in Stockport we entered 26 swimmers who between them won 54 medals and two trophies. This is reward for the hard work these swimmers are putting in at training and the work the coaches are doing with them.”

This hard work had paid off with over 70 swimmers competing in galas in the last 12 months and record numbers qualifying for the Derbyshire County Championships at the beginning of this year.

Glossop Amateur Swimming Club train on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday (Glossop Baths) and Saturday (New Mills). Visit the website - http://www.glossopasc.org.uk - for more details.