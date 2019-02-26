Glossop Sailing Club rides crest of wave with national quality award

Proud Glossop Sailing Club has been awarded a prestigious national quality mark, recognising its commitment to helping Britain develop and retain the best young racing sailors and windsurfers in the world,

The British Youth Sailing (BYS) scheme celebrates excellence in nurturing future stars with the sport’s governing body, the Royal Yahcting Association (RYA), working alongside clubs around the country to promote grassroots sailing and support junior and youth sailors as they develop racing skills.

Glossop was recognised for being a safe and fun environment for youngsters to flourish in sailing and windsurfing. More than 60 youngsters are involved in regular junior and youth activity at the Torside Reservoir club, with seven of these part of regional RYA zone squads, which is the first rung on the ladder to Olympic-class sailing.

In September, two Glossop sailors, 11-year-old Jessica Perrin and Rebecca Hall, 15, won ‘first girl’ trophies at the RYA/UKWA National Windsurfing Championships, while the club’s windsurfing team, the Glossop Gladiators, took the Midlands’ RYA Team15 Regional Inter-Club title.

In the same month, David Doyle, 17 and Louis Kidger, 14, won the prestigious Stanley Leach Cup at the Southport 24-Hour Race, beating some very experienced sailors.

Glossop will be presented with their BYS Recognised Club flag, plaque and certificate at the RYA Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace, London this Sunday.

Over the same weekend, they will discover if they have been won the national 2019 RYA and Yachts and Yachting Club of the Year Award. By coincidence, the Glossop club’s commodore, Viki Packman, also celebrates her 60th birthday this weekend.

Viki said: “It really has been quite a year for the club, and the RYA Dinghy Show could end up being quite a party! We really are extremely pleased to gain BYS Recognised Club status as it is underlines our commitment to encouraging and developing current and future sailors and windsurfers.

“We’ve had an established junior pathway for several years. Every spring, we offer free sailing and windsurfing taster sessions to local schools, through our involvement in the RYA’s grassroots OnBoard programme, and every summer that is extended to local Cubs, Scouts, Guides and Explorer groups.

“Girls and boys all sail together and compete together and are supported to become assistant instructors and instructors if they wish to, making our activities sustainable while ensuring the next generation are inspired by those who have gone before them.”