Buxton trio record new PBs at Monsal Half

Despite the atrocious winter weather conditions of recent months, Buxton Athletics Club’s athletes haven’t let it get in the way of crucial marathon training - and recent races have proved testament to their commitment and dedication.

The Monsal Trail Half Marathon took place over two days this past weekend and Buxton athletes competed on both days.

First up on Saturday were a trio of ‘Buxton Belles’ – Adele Thornton (1.53.02) while Charlie Aucott and Fran Ross came home in 1.55.21. All three achieved personal best times for the ladies. Sunday’s race saw a second trio taking part with Emma Wentworth, not so fresh after completing the Three Shires 30 mile walk only the day before, first finisher for Buxton in 1.48.34, while Gemma Clarke completed the course in 2.08.31 and Caroline Newton-Phillips 2.13.38.

Further afield and over a tough 15-mile hilly cross country course following ancient bridle paths and tracks of Epping Forest, Jason Burgess (currently Trentham AC) finished fourth place overall in 1.39.04.

While Jason Brunnock returned a 1.41.32 and ninth position, Sarah Guise achieved a personal best time of 51.54 at the Cardiff 10K and was ninth in her age category.

The national Parkruns continue to attract sizeable fields each weekend and Buxton athletes are no strangers to the testing 5K courses.

Tim Aldridge ran a personal best at the hilly Lyme Park 5K, second finisher overall in the race, in 20.28, while Paul Light was 17th at Bakewell Parkrun in 20.46.

Michael Abrahams took part in the Glossop event, finishing in 28.38, and Liam Browne ran at Bramhall, completing the undulating course in 24.31.