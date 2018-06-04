Buxton’s battling Winstanley misses out on BDO World Trophy title

Lorraine Winstanley battled hard to earn a runner-up spot in the BDO World Trophy on Sunday evening as she was edged out by an in from Fallon Sherrock at the Preston Guildhall.

The 2017 World Masters champion pushed her Milton Keynes based opponent all the way in a thrilling final, with Sherrock putting in the performance of a lifetime to defeat Winstanley.

The 42-year-old from Buxton impressed during the early rounds, recording wins over Paula Jacklin and Anca Zijlstra to book her place in the final four.

A last leg decider victory over Anastasia Dobromyslova would take the number one seed into her first ranking final since the EDO London Cup final in late 2017.

In a tense final she encountered an in from Fallon Sherrock, who had whitewashed Roz Bulmer in the previous round with an astonishing 91 average.

Despite this, Winstanley held the advantage when it came to head to head meetings as she took to the oche with confidence.

Sherrock was out of the blocks quickly nailing two maximums in opening two legs, as Winstanley narrowly held her throw.

The crucial break would come in the six leg as Sherrock took out a 124 check-out on the Bullseye to put her in control of proceedings, with Winstanley chasing the match.

Winstanley showed her resilience with a 13-dart leg of her own, before Sherrock added extra gloss to an already fantastic performance with an 85 checkout, sealing the title with a personal best television average of 94.23.