Buxton’s Abbie earns Commonwealth call-up

Buxton swimming star Abbie Wood has been called up to represent Team England in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Games take place on the Gold Coast in Australia during April and will be the first multi-sport event experience for the 18-year-old.

And having enjoyed a successful 2017, she now can’t wait to get on the plane Down Under.

She said: “I didn’t get what I wanted out of the World Championships in Budapest so I was determined to come back and prove myself, which I did, so I’m really thrilled to be called up.

“I’m now really keen to keep the momentum going and perform well in Australia.

“Making the senior teams has played a big part in my progress and now I just need to keep working hard.”

Wood, who will compete in the 400m and 200m Individual Medley events and potentially the 200m breaststroke in Australia, is now preparing to head to Colorado this weekend where she will take part in three weeks of altitude training.

She said: “That can be really hard but it helps me a lot so it’s well worth investing the time into going.”

As for the Commonwealth Games themselves, Wood says she hopes the whole experience will be a memorable one.

She added: “I haven’t been to Australia before so that will be exciting but also the experience of being in the athletes village and among those from all over the world taking part in different sports.

“I’ve got several close friends and training partners on the team too so it will be good to have them out there with me. It will be hard work of course, but also great fun too.”

The Games will take place between April 4 and 15.