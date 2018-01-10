Buxton darts star Lorraine into World quarter-finals at the Lakeside

Buxton darts star Lorraine Winstanley breezed past Tricia Wright to reach the quarter-finals of the BDO Women’s World Darts Championship.

Wright only claimed a single leg as Winstanley showed her significant improvement over the past 12 months, closing out the 2-0 victory.

Winstanley opened the contest with two 140s, immediately putting Wright on the back foot.

Despite three missed darts at double, her power scoring was enough to see her break throw in the opening leg.

The BDO number one then held her throw before missing two darts for the set, Wright punishing her on tops and halving the deficit.

But Winstanley found her A-game once again as Wright went off the boil, two consecutive ton plus visits handing her the first set.

With the crowd fully behind Winstanley, she shifted into top gear, putting the experienced Wright out the picture in the opening two legs.

‘The Wright Stuff’ put the pressure on Winstanley in the final leg of the match, but she showed her bottle to close out the straight sets victory and progress to the quarter finals for just the second time on the Lakeside stage.

Winstanley will now face former champion Anastasia Dobromyslova in the quarter-finals tomorrow (Thursday).