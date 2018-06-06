Buxton AC runners hot heel it despite soaring temperatures

The current heatwave, whilst a welcome change to the usual British rain and cold, is taking it’s toll on the running and racing fraternity.

The dangers of dehydration and heatstroke can’t be underestimated, though Buxton itself isn’t generally known for heatwaves, more usually for being snowed in.

Last week’s Buxton AC Lomas Distribution Half Marathon, thankfully, had no casualties despite the warmth and 13.1-mile distance with over 1500 feet of climbing.

Sol Clark was Buxton’s first finisher in eighth position overall, in an eminently respectable time given the conditions of 1.30.08.

Returning to form – and how - after a long lay-off due to injury was Neil Wainwright, who was triumphant in his first Male Vet 60 position in the Mull of Kintyre 10K road race last week, and in an excellent time of 47.08, placed 46 out of a huge field of 545.

Voted the UK’s top race on numerous occasions, the event attracts a quality field, so Wainwright’s result is particularly commendable.

Kevin Mottram returned to the Westbridge five-mile multi-terrain race for the second year and managed to knock a full 18 seconds off his 2017 time, again commendable given the warm conditions of the day. His time of 33.18 gave him a 44th placing out of 232 runners, and is a personal best for the course.

The Isle of Jura Fell race is a great classic and a tough test in rough terrain, fitness and fell running technique, not to mention navigation.

It’s one of the toughest challenges in British hill races at the distance, and not for the faint-hearted.

The race consists of 28k, with seven mountain summits, including the famous Paps of Jura, with almost 8,000 feet of climbing. Two Buxton AC runners braved the course recently – Bryan McKenna and Richard Goff, and happily survive to tell the tale.

With not such severe climbs as on Jura, the local Wincle Trout fell race does what it says on the tin, as the saying goes, in that everyone who completes the race is given a trout to take home.

Before this can happen, however, the runners have to run the demanding nine kilometre course across woodland and high moorland, and cross the picturesque River Dane.

Four Buxton AC runners took part and first home for the club was Dan Latham, followed by Martin Ward, Jo Bednall and Pete Bailey. This coming Saturday sees the return of the free monthly Pavilion Gardens 5K race. It incorporates three laps of the gardens, starting at the Burlington Road end of Broad Walk at 9am, all comers are welcome.

For more details, please see buxtonac.org.uk.