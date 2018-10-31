Buxton AC juniors on fire in the Staffordshire snow

Despite the first sprinkling of seasonal snow falling over Stafford Common, Buxton AC’s youngsters didn’t let the cold hold them back as the 14-strong BAC Junior team were on fire at the second round of the North Staffordshire Cross Country League.

The Juniors put in some outstanding performances with William Longden spearheading proceedings with a win in the U15 boys race.

Team mate Harry Bond also had a fantastic race to come in sixth and in the U17 boys Sam Soles took his second third to place himself firmly in bronze position in the league with two races to go.

First to take on the chilly course were the U11 girls team of Lucy Whelan, Rachel Cudahy, Aoife Lennon and Rebecca Cudahy.

Lucy led the girls home in 20th place closely followed by Rachel and Aoife in 23rd and 29th, and Rebecca in 41st. The team finished seventh.

Jonty Brown led the U11 boys team home in eighth with Henry Hazelhurst in 27th and Dylan Gray debuting for the club in 31st position as the team finished sixth.

The U13 girls had a great race to come in fourth team overall with Grace Longden coming in seventh, chased by team mate Sienna Phillips in eighth and Grace Bond in 30th.

Then on Sunday Jonty Brown and Amy Whelan finished off their running weekend with Whaley Junior Parkrun where they came first and second respectively - first girl and first boy - with Jonty achieving a fantastic new personal best time of 8:17.

It was also a special milestone for Jonty as it was his 50th Junior Parkrun.