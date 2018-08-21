Brace of sixths keeps alive Iddon’s Superbike showdown hopes

A brace of sixth-place finishes on his 100th appearance in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship left Hayfield rider Christian Iddon still in with a shout of a place in the end-of-season Showdown.

Tyco BMW’s Iddon was happy with his performance over the weekend at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire, which was the penultimate round of the series before the six-rider shootout begins.

He said: “It was a fairly strong weekend. I really like Cadwell, but it has never been one of my strongest circuits in the Superbike class.

“I’m content with two sixth places, considering it is a very strong track for two of my main Showdown rivals, so to walk away with 20 points and narrowing that Showdown gap is not too bad. Having said that, ‘not too bad’ is not going to cut it!

“Moving forward, we have a good set-up for the next round at Silverstone, where the Tyco BMW works very well, so I’m looking forward to it. Silverstone is a circuit I really enjoy.”

Steady improvements throughout free practice saw Iddon climb from 13th in the opening outing to seventh in the third and final session. On to qualifying, around the 2.2mile parkland track and Iddon claimed seventh on the grid for race one, just seven-tenths of a second off the pole time of Bradley Ray (Suzuki).

Rain threatened the start of the race but never came to anything. Climbing to sixth on the opening lap of the race, interrupted by a short safety-car period, Iddon briefly climbed to fifth on lap nine, settling for sixth a lap later, where he continued to the flag, claiming eighth on the grid for race two.

In front of a bumper Lincolnshire crowd, a good start saw Iddon climb a place on the opening lap and despite dropping back a lap later, the former Supermoto champion was back to seventh by lap six, finally claiming sixth by lap 12, where he remained.