Ben on form as Buxton battle against cream of country’s fell runners

A quintet of Buxton Athletic Club runners took on the cream of the country’s fell runners at the picturesque Turner Landscape fell race in Cumbria’s Duddon Valley.

This was the fifth counter of the English Fell Championships and provided the challenge of a tough 10.5-mile race with 3,000ft of climbing.

From a field of 360, and up against the very best, Ben Light demonstrated his season’s form by finishing in a very creditable 52nd place in a hard-won one hour, 36 minutes and 38 seconds.

Rob White was second Buxton runner home in 1.44.46, followed by Bryan McKenna in 1.48.41, Dan Latham 2.08.53 and Richard Goff 2.38.25.

The final and sixth counter in the Howgills will present the runners with another tough test over a much shorter distance of five miles – but with 2,500ft of climb.

A brand new but eminently traditional race was Hob Hurst’s five-miler, taking the runners directly uphill out of Beeley to the historic Hob Hurst’s House, before heading all the way back down for a long and fast descent back to the village.

Tania Wilson took the plaudits by being first Buxton runner home in a speedy 42.56, and 72nd placing, while Mark Halsey followed in 92nd position in a time of 44.41.

The Leek Half Marathon was not quite as it should have been last weekend.

After the drama of the terrible fires over the Roaches, and the consequent road closures, a late but very sensible decision was taken to go ahead with the event, but to make it a 10-miler, over a still very hilly course.

Three Buxton athletes took part, Martin Ward, returning to form following a long-term injury, running a cracking race to finish in a time of 1.14.44, 60th from a field of 263 runners.

Next home, and claiming first Female Over-60 prize, was Sheila Bradley in 83.21, while Sam Willis ran a personal best for the distance in 85.14 and was third Female Over-35.

Adele Thornton claimed a personal best for her 10K time at Borth Beach, Aberystwith while on holiday, and was pleased to finish in 51.39.

On the Parkrun front, Terry and Annette Fowler ran in the southernmost event at Penrose, Cornwall with 16th and 53rd finishing positions, in 20.27 and 22.43 respectively.

Nearer to home, Ross Martland and Matt Hawtin ran at Macclesfield, with times of 23.04 and 23.49.

Angela Bent ran at Bakewell, claiming a 27.07 time, while husband Chris race-walked the event and finished in 37.58.