Lorraine Winstanley reaches last four of BDO World Trophy

Lorraine Winstanley reached the last four of the British Darts Organisation’s World Trophy at King George’s Hall in Blackburn.

Buxton’s Winstanley was a beaten semi-finalist by her good friend Anastasia Dobromyslova, who went on to lose in Sunday’s final against Lisa Ashton.

Ashton was backed by a vocal home crowd to take her third world trophy title after ‘The Lancashire Rose’ took the same crown in 2015 and 2016.

Winstanley’s week began so well in Blackburn with two wins in the earlier rounds of the ladies competition against fellow England players.

The number two seed saw off Kirsty Hutchinson 4-3 in the last 16 and followed it up with a clean 4-0 win over Laura Turner in the quarter-finals.

Her match against Dobromyslova proved to be where her campaign for the Trophy honours ended this time around, with the Russian taking her performance to another level.

It was a whitewash 5-0 win for Dobromyslova in double-quick time with the victor remaining calm on the outer ring, while making Winstanley pay for some loose scoring as she prepared for a blockbuster of a final.