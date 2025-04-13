League Cup action dominates the Hope Valley Amateur League

Pictured here are Chapel Town FC Reserves, proudly sporting their A Division runners up trophy.

The Premier Division saw the return of the Dore Shield, with the A Division’s Roden Cup final being played out and a winner confirmed.

Only two fixtures were played this weekend as the season draws to a close. Chapel Town FC were straight back in action following on from last weeks heroic performance against Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division side Wirksworth Ivanhoe.

Although they lost the fixture by the narrowest of margins, a league cup fixture awaited them and they would need to put last week behind them fully should they wish to proceed through.

Furness Vale were their opponents, and given Furness’ recent run of good form it was not going to be an easy task. A tense game was played out at Furness Vale COGS Field, with the sides unable to be separated in 90 minutes.

Pictured here are the 2024/2025 Roden Cup Champions, Calver FC!

The game finished 1-1 after Thomas Scorer’s goal for Furness provoked a late response from Chapel’s Lewis Speakman, who levelled the scoring and took the game to penalties with what appeared to be the final kick of the game. Penalties are and always will be a cruel way to get knocked out of any tournament, and it just wasn’t Furness’ day as Chapel entered the semi-finals following on from the penalties, winning the shootout 4-2.

The Roden Cup completes todays fixtures as Calver and Chapel Town Reserves battled it out for the trophy in the final this weekend. Both sides have had tremendous seasons and it was only fitting that they competed in the final to play for the final trophy on offer for the year.

Calver have secured promotion to the Premier Division and proved that they deserved this promotion with a resounding 3-0 victory over the men from Rowton Park. At the end of the cup final, the league’s Chairman, Kevin Ritchie, presented Calver with the Roden Cup as well as Chapel Town FC with the runners up trophy after they finished 2nd in the A Division this season.

Next weekend sees the Premier Division with numerous fixtures that could potentially decide the winners of the league. Hayfield face Chapel Town FC, and if the home side defeat John Theyer’s men then Chapel would need to win their 2 games in hand to draw level on points with them come the season end. Dove Holes Firsts are the other title contenders and must beat Furness Vale in their next fixture to remain in contention for the title. A win would see them either top the table or draw level on points with current leaders Hayfield, but with a game in hand over the current table toppers.