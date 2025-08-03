Juniors and families star for Buxton Cricket Club

Left to right Luke, Gareth, Ben and Tom Crispin

On a weekend where the 1st team came unstuck, some of the juniors produced outstanding performances for the other teams. It was also a first for the Crispin family, with dad and three sons playing for the 3rd XI together and contributing significantly to the teams win.

Buxton 1st XI in Division 2 of the Derbyshire County Cricket League had their promotion push stalled by Clowne Town 1st XI.

Buxton 1st XI made the trip to Clowne full of optimism as they looked to build on recent good form and keep their promotion hopes alive. But what looked a potential banana skin on paper turned into a full-on skid, as last year’s Division 1 outfit Clowne Town proved too strong on the day.

Despite the confident mood in the camp, Buxton’s only victory came at the toss, and unfortunately, it went downhill from there.

Batting first, Buxton made a positive start. But when Marsden chopped on and a flurry of LBWs followed, some of which could be kindly described as “borderline”, the visitors found themselves in real trouble. A mix of poor shot selection and sharp bowling left Buxton staring down the barrel. They eventually limped to 114 all out off 34.3 overs, well short of a par score on a decent Clowne surface.

Buxton, to their credit, came out firing in the field. The energy and buzz resembled the Buxton of old, and it paid early dividends. Fran Slater struck first before Division 2 debutant Umair Ali made an immediate impact, claiming his first wicket at this level. When Clowne found themselves reeling at 15/3, there was genuine belief that something special could happen.

Enter the Clowne captain and their South African professional, cool, composed, and clinical. Together, they absorbed the early pressure and built a match-winning stand that took the sting out of the game. While the pro did most of the heavy lifting with the bat, the Clowne side was, as ever, very vocal in support. In the end, Clowne eased home by seven wickets, leaving Buxton to reflect on dropped catches and a missed opportunity. Clowne Town 119 for 3 off 30.2 overs.

Promotion hopes remain intact, just, but next weekend’s clash at home to Riddings now carries extra weight. Nothing less than a win will do if Buxton are to keep pace with the top two.

Buxton 2nd XI were also playing Clowne Town, but at home to their 2nd XI in Division 5 North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League. Winning the toss Buxton put Clowne into bat and thanks to 13 year old Bruno Downing skittled them out for 83 runs in 24.2 overs. Bruno finished with 6.2 overs, 7 wickets for 19 runs. Buxton scored the required runs to win after 22.5 overs with 85 for 5, captain Mark Ainsley top scored with 39 not out.

Buxton 3rd XI with the four Crispin’s thrashed Hundall 2nd XI by 8 wickets. Buxton won the toss and made Hundall bat first, they scored 186 all out in 32.3 overs. In reply Dad Gareth and son Ben Crispin put on 146 for the 1st wicket partnership. The winning runs came from Ben who ended 99 not out (4 sixes and 15 fours) and backed up by brother Tom. A great win for Buxton who now move into 3rd place in the league.

Buxton 4th XI had a tough game in Division 9 North, losing by 8 wickets to Pilsley and Clay Cross 2nd XI. Buxton batting first made 109 for 8 off 40 overs, Jack Clark top scored with 56. Pilsley cruised home after 26.2 overs with 113 for 2.