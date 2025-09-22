Hope Valley Football League beats the rain for an excellent weekend of football

All but one game took place in the Hope Valley Football League this weekend.

With heavy rain hitting the Peak District this weekend, all but one game survived the wet weather, producing another fantastic weekend of local football.

The weather forecast going into Saturday will have had managers and players on high alert to see if the pitches would hold up and allow play to continue. Out of the 6 scheduled fixtures this weekend, only 1 was postponed. Furness Vale and Dove Holes Firsts will have to wait a little longer before they get to battle it out.

Hayfield and Gamesley played out the only Premier Division fixture this weekend, and what a game it was. New boys Gamesley FC have settled well into the top tier of the Hope Valley Amateur Football League, but Hayfield were itching to get their first win of the season following on from their loss against Dove Holes 10 days ago. Tom Burns put Gamesley ahead in the 7th minute, before Jack Sidebottom levelled the game up just 7 minutes later. Ethan Lumb grabbed Hayfield’s second goal, as they went into half-time overturning their 1 goal deficit. Cameron Tetlow squared the scoring off in the 71st minute for Gamesley, and it was now a case of who could produce that moment of magic to win all 3 points. Hayfield’s Josh Barlow was the answer, as he scored the 5th and final goal of the day to secure the win for Hayfield.

AFC Dronfield B took a break from league action as they faced off against Kinsley Boys FC in the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA County Cup. Kinsley ply their trade in the Doncaster Rovers Saturday Football League. Fixtures of this kind cause headaches for teams, as usually they know absolutely nothing about their opposition prior to the first whistle. The game was close, but Dronfield made sure their journey wasn’t wasted as they came out 3-2 winners and placed their names into the draw for the next round. A fantastic achievement for AFC Dronfield with another cracking cup performance from a HVAFL squad.

Blazing Rag and Hayfield Reserves kicked off the A Division’s fixtures, who were both sat on equal points at the beginning of the day. A 7-goal thriller was on show for all in attendance, with Hayfield coming off better as they sealed a 4-3 win. A quick-fire brace from Jake Walsh took them into the break with a 2-0 lead, before Rag battled back well in the second half. Elliot Brownsword and Max Richardson’s goals for Hayfield won the game, which means that both the reserves and firsts won their games, capping off a great weekend for the club.

Calver have been a goal-scoring machine this season thus far, and local neighbours Hathersage were up next for them. Hathersage were seeking their first points of the season and would have to settle for just the 1. A 2-2 draw was the result, a result that will fire confidence into Hathersage going forward.

The final game of the weekend involved last years A Division champions, Dove Holes Reserves, and the returning Fairfield FC. Dove hadn’t lost a game leading up to the fixture, with Fairfield looking to get their first points on the board. Another close game was played out, demonstrating yet again the competitiveness on display across both divisions. The champions eventually got the win over the line to break the hearts of Fairfield, who would have thoroughly enjoyed upsetting the applecart on the day. A brace from Aaron Hodkinson and another compulsory Ryan Bradd strike earnt Dove the 3 points to maintain their perfect start, with Fairfield’s only recorded scorer on the day being Kris Pickering.