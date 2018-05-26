Hitmen looking for first win against Cradley

BUXTON go into Sunday’s National Trophy meeting on Sunday chasing their first win of the season as they come up against Cradley at Hi-Edge Raceway, 3pm.

The Hitmen welcome back David Walinger after he missed the two defeats against Stoke last weekend.

The Hitmen will use a rider replacement for Connor Coles and the club look to source a replacement for Corban Pavitt as the club look to get the better of their Black Country rivals.

Hitmen number one Ben Wilson said: “It is going to be an extremely tough meeting as Cradley are a very strong side and will be smarting after their home defeat against Coventry on Monday.

“We will be giving it our best shot, it’s good to see David (Wallinger) returning to the side and if we can squeeze a couple of more points from the reserves then we will be right in the mix and who knows what might happen.”

Cradley will give a debut to Chris Widman who comes in to replace Conor Dwyer, while Ben Morley comes in as a guest for Adam Roynon who is unavailable.

Morley will be strongly supported by Alfie Bowtell and Kyle Bickley while the Heathens will use rider replacement for Bradley Andrews, who is still out of action with concussion after a crash at Stoke a few weeks back.

At reserve the Black Country side are still to name a replacement for Drew Kemp, while Jason Edwards who has been in fine form recently completes the Cradley line-up.

The Heathens won their opening couple of meetings before a shock defeat at Monmore Green on Monday night.

BUXTON: Ben Wilson, TBC, Connor Coles (Rider Replacement), Tom Woolley (Captain), David Wallinger, Kieran Douglas, Lewis Whitmore, Team Manager: Joshua Moss

CRADLEY: Ben Morley, Bradley Andrews (Rider Replacement), Kyle Bickley, Chris Widman, Alfie Bowtell, TBC, Jason Edwards, Team Manager: Will Pottinger