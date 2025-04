High Peak Tennis Club are searching for new players ahead of the summer season.

With the summer league season approaching,New Mills Tennis Club are looking for new players for their Ladies and Mens Teams.

The season starts in mid April and the club compete in the North East Cheshire League. All abilities are welcome. The Ladies side compete in division 9 with the Mens teams in division 4 and 11. Weekday matches start at 7pm with occasional weekends.

Anyone interested,please look for our club on the LTA Clubs park website.