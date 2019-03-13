High Peak’s sporting stars are honoured during awards night

Celebrating sporting success in fields as diverse as kickboxing and cyclocross took centre stage at the High Peak Sports Awards.

The awards, organised by the borough council, showcased local sporting talent alongside the often unsung dedication of volunteers and those who offer behind-the-scenes support to our local sporting heroes.

sports awards 26

Winners at the ceremony, held in the Octagon Hall at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens, included a four-time world champion kickboxer, a three-time world champion para-cyclist and a national cyclocross champion; a gold medal-winning fencer (sabre discipline); talented young teams of fell-runners, female footballers and sailors; an inspirational boxing club founder, a tireless football club fundraiser and an internationally experienced fencer.

Councillor Tony Ashton, council leader, said: “I’d like to congratulate all our winners and all those who were nominated on their achievements. Events like this demonstrate just how much local talent we have and it’s great to be able to come together to recognise the commitment and hard work of not just our winners but all those who are involved in taking part and supporting sporting activity across the High Peak.

“We’re a nation of sport lovers and it plays such a big role in so many lives. Being active makes a real difference to our health and wellbeing and I hope that the example set by the people at these awards, and the diverse range of sports represented, inspires more of us to increase the activity in our own lives. Well done to everyone!”

Winners: Junior Sportsman of the Year – kickboxer Ashley Edwards, Service to Sport Award – boxing club founder Steve Tallo-Brady, Sportswoman of the Year – para-cyclist Katie Toft, Volunteer of the Year – football fundraiser Helen Thornhill, Junior Sportswoman of the Year – fencer (sable discipline) Ellen Robbins-Wilkinson, Junior Sports Team of the Year – Chapel-en-le-Frith High School fell running team (schools), Junior Sports Team of the Year – Glossop North End Juniors and Ladies AFC U13 (Blues), Sportsman of the Year – Cyclocross racer Pete Middleton, Club of the Year – Glossop Sailing Club, Coach of the Year – fencer Michael Swiffin, Towards an Active Derbyshire Special Impact Recognition Award – SK Vipers Juniors Football Club.