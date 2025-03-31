High Peak Brigands are celebrating after winning basketball play-offs

High Peak Brigands U18s victorious first season in the North West Regional Basketball Centre’s league

High Peak Brigands won the North West Regional Basketball Centre’s U18s regular season league and end of season playoffs, defeating Poynton Pirates 34 - 18 in the final, on Friday 28th March.

It was the club’s inaugural season in the league and all the players are able to play again next season.

Head Coach, Ben Williams said: "The team deserved their success, finishing the season with an eight game winning streak, showing the improvement over the season."