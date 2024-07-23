High Peak AC retain plate trophy in Derbyshire track and field athletics mini league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The last meeting of four in the Derbyshire Track and Field mini league for junior athletes aged 9-14 held at the Derby Moorways athletics stadium was held on Saturday June 29th, and culminated in the High Peak AC team retaining the small club plate trophy, and competing strongly against the larger clubs of Derby, Chesterfield and Amber Valley and Erewash.

The last match of the season saw fine conditions for athletics competition, with mild conditions and low winds. And in these conditions the High Peak athletes excelled, with many fine performances and personal bests. Of the boys there were personal bests for Alfred Pritchard in the 1500m, and in the long jump, Charlie Hanshaw in the 1500m, for Alfie Fraser in the 300m race and in shot put. Although primarily an endurance runner Matty Miller achieved PBs in the 100m and 300m under 15 boys races. As well as scoring valuable points for the team in these events, he also gained a win in his favoured distances the 1500m, in a fine time of 4 minutes 51 seconds. Under 11 boy Ged Waters ran a debut 600m achieving a very good time of 2 mins 25 seconds. Scott Curwen was as reliable as ever performing strongly in 3rd place in the 75 metres hurdles, and on debut scored good points in the javelin. Eliot Pritchard the younger brother of Alfred performed well in the U11 age category.

Recognition should also go to Charlie Wardle (under 15 boy), and George Murcott (under 11 boy) who couldn’t make the last match but have contributed to the previous matches in the series scoring good points for HPAC. Also, a bog clap for those boys who achieved national rankings from their performances, Matty Miller in the 1500m, Charlie Wardle in the 300m, and Scott Curwen in the 75m hurdles.

For the girls a new club record was set in the 4th match, with young Georgie Riley achieved 3.65 metres, breaking the previous club record set by Alice Tolley 7 years ago! And this was achieved in her very last appearance in the Under 11 age group category before moving up an age group in track and field. Aside from Georgie’s fantastic achievement, there were PBs and points galore amongst the girls competing in match 4. Lily Heywood has performed consistently across the 4 matches, improving each time and managed to set PBs in both the 200m and 1500m under 13 girls races, showing both her sprint and endurance abilities. Equally impressive across the sprint and endurance events was Holly Woolley who set PBs in all three events she entered in match 4, the 70 metres hurdles, 100m and 1500m. Isabella Curwen (under 13 girl) further improved her 100m PB, running really well and getting a new time of 14.39 seconds. After some persuasion and encouragement she also showed her versatility by running extremely well in the 1500m! Jemma Walters in the under 13 category entered three events she had not competed in before, with remarkable success, achieving a national ranking for her age group in the high jump and in the shot put, as well as running very well in the 1500m. Lexi Hanshaw, under 15 girl, was also on top form with PBs in the 100m and long jump.

Several regulars for HPAC girls track and field team were missing from match 4, but had contributed to the success of the team in the other 3 matches. So special mention for Bea Allen (match 3 athlete of the match), Emily Hallworth (under 13 girls), Jess Dilks, Sophie Turner-Hart (Under 15 girls) and Eva Ives who all scored points and contributed to a great team spirit in the matches they competed in.