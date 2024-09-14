High Peak AC athletes turn out in force at the annual Longnor Races Cross Country meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Longnor Races is a long running tradition in its 120th year held on the 5th September in fields by the beautiful Staffordshire village of Longnor.

After the fun of the gymkhana, pony harness racing and scramble bike racing the last event of the day was the annual cross country race run over a distance of 3.25 miles for adults and 1.75 miles for juniors.

The Longnor race course is certainly a challenging one starting at the race tent on the scramble bike arena before crossing a cow filled field with a wall to clamber over and then up the ever steepening Longnor Hill. After what seems an eternity the pain of the hill climb comes to an end with a traverse across the hill with great views back down to the start before a fast descent and river crossing brings the runner back into the scramble bike arena.

For the juniors a semi lap of the field brings them to the finish line back at the race tent. For the seniors this is not the end they seek having to do the circuit once more to finish the race.

High Peak AC junior team at Longnor Races

On a windy, overcast and cool night with the light fading as the race commenced at 7pm the juniors and adults started at the same time and with the junior race bolstered by a fabulous turn out from the young runners from High Peak AC.

Matty Miller of HPAC set the early pace together with a young runner from Buxton and there was a constant cat and mouse action as they both vied for first place, Matty eventually coming in second place a few seconds behind the junior race winner. There were excellent runs from all the HPAC boys who followed in close procession behind Matty – with Rafe Johnson coming in next, Alfred Pritchard, Charlie Hanshaw and Laurie Swain-Fossey, Elliot Pritchard and Bertie Johnson all coping well with the conditions and happy to finish with very wet feet from the river crossing.

The girls race saw High Peak ACs Bea Allen come in first to win the junior trophy, followed by Lily Haywood next winning the under 12 girls trophy.

There were excellent performances from High Peak AC youngsters Georgie Riley and Holly Woolley, and a seasoned performance from the excellent Jess Dilks.

The face of fatigue - Anna Pritchard after the Longnor XC race

In the seniors race, there were fine performances from three athletes connected with High Peak AC - Anna Pritchard mother of Hihh Peak ACs Alfred was the first HPAC female home, showing great grit and determination declaring at the end that it was hell but still maintained a smile on her face.

Sarah Morgan was second HPAC female supported well by her U20 athlete son Xavier. Sarah has had a fantastic year with races ranging from marathons to sprints, but this was her first fell race and she smashed it! Finally Matt Heywood whose daughter Lily did so well in the junior race kept his form throughout but could not quite keep up with Lily!

A great evenings entertainment in front of the Longnor faithful and HPAC parents who supported well whilst taking advantage of all the flowing beer and burger opportunities that were on offer. Big thanks to Andy Wilton for his organisation of the event and all the race marshalls who superbly directed the runners so none got lost in the hills or swept away by the river!