Hayfield edge out Dove Holes in Derbyshire & Cheshire League

Hayfield got the better of Dove Holes in a high-scoring Derbyshire & Cheshire League encounter.

Dove Holes posted 241/8 skipper Jack Gregory hit 61. But in a close finish Hayfield reached the target for the loss of 7 wickets, J Wyatt contributed with 69.

High Lane 1st XI continued their winning form chasing down Birch Vales 119ao. J Wilksonson was unbeaten on 52* as High Lane won by 6 wickets.

New Mills 1st XI powered to a strong 209/8 with D. Holmes unbeaten on 89, in their win over Whaley Bridge 1st XI, who scored 149. J. Higginbotham added 54, but New Mills’s total proved too formidable, resulting in a 60-run victory.

In a tight contest, Newton 1st XI scored 127 all out, with H. Khalid making an impact with 62. They faced Broadbottom 1st XI, who easily chased the target with 130/2. J. Riley scored 50*, and Broadbottom won by 8 wickets.

Old Glossop were bowled out for 95 by Dinting who reached the target for the loss of 4 wickets, K Akram smashed 56 not out.

Hazel Grove bowled Tintwistle out for 103 and raced to a 6 wicket win scoring 104/4.

Division 2 Highlights - Newton scored 204/7 with T. Pottage hitting 82. However in a thrilling finish Broadbottom reached the target for the loss of 8 wickets despite J Hoctor picking up 5 for 49 as B Dadge smashed 91

Chapel 1st XI made light work of Hollingworth 1st XI, with M. Newiss hitting 50 in their 94/4 chase, winning comfortably by 6 wickets after dismissing Hollingworth for 90.

Pott Shrigley 1st XI scored 232/6, with S. Dunn adding 65 and A. Jackson 60* in response to Charlesworth 1st XI 229/4, led by N. Gannon with 55 and I. Heathcote with 96. Pott Shrigley won by 4 wickets.

Dinting 2nd XI scored 240/8, but fell short against Old Glossop 2nd XI, who amassed 275/5, thanks largely to G. Hargreaves's 6 for 27 and A. Khan's 5 for 35. Old Glossop won by 35 runs.

Hazel Grove 2nd XI hit 178 thanks for O Hodsons 55, despite G Hargreaves 6 for 27. Tintwistle were then all out for 75 M Hodkinson impressed with figures of 6 for 7.

Hollingworth 1st XI bowled out Dove Holes 2nd XI for 108, while Hollingworth chased with 108/7, winning by 3 wickets.

Division 3 Highlights - Birch Vale 2nd XI 87/2 (L Arshad 56*) v Buxworth 2nd XI 85ao. Birch Vale win by 8 wickets; Chapel 2nd XI 74ao v Hollingworth 2nd XI 181/7 (S Khan 95) Hollingworth win by 107 runs; Hayfield 2nd XI 170/4 v High Lane 2nd XI 166/8 Hayfield win by 6 wickets; Pott Shrigley 2nd XI 132ao v Charlesworth 2nd XI 238/7 (A Miller 72, H Kitchingham 54) Charlesworth win by 106 runs.

Sunday & Cup Competitions - In the Kudos Drinks Bissenden Cup, Chapel narrowly defeated Whaley Bridge by 1 wicket, scoring 157/9 after being set 153.

Birch Vale 1st XI convincingly beat Hollingworth 1st XI by 9 wickets after scoring 197/1 in a commanding batting display, Hollingworth being restricted to 195/8.

In the High Lane 1st XI vs. Buxworth 1st XI match, High Lane posted 294/4 led by W. Stamper’s 109* and J. Chorlton’s 90. R. McCormack then smased 119 off 102 balls but Buxworth were restricted to 254/6, 40 runs short.

Dinting 1st XI faced a heavy defeat, bowled out for 168 against Broadbottom 1st XI, who scored 263/5 with J. Brotherton making 96. The margin was 95 runs.

Dove Holes were bowled out for 68 and visitors and cup holders Old Glossop reached the target for the loss of 2 wickets.

In the Hayfield 1st XI vs. New Mills 1st XI fixture, Hayfield scored 216/5, but New Mills responded well with 213/8, falling short by 3 runs.

Hazel Grove 1st XI continued their impressive form, scoring 225/5 against Tintwistle 1st XI, who were bowled out for 119, a 106-run victory.

Charlesworth 1st XI set a massive 342/3 with N. Gannon scoring 100 and I. Heathcote 100 off 68 balls. Pott Shrigley 1st XI responded with 214 but fell well short, losing by 128 runs despite A Mathesons 52*.

In the Kudos Drinks Hawke Trophy, Newton 2nd XI defeated Tintwistle 2nd XI. Old Glossop 1st XI beat Chapel convincingly by 6 wickets, with J. Wrigley scoring 53*. Pott Shrigley conceded their match against New Mills.

In the Charlesworth vs. Dove Holes fixture, Dove Holes scored 165/6 with K. Collins making 68 and W. Collins 50, winning by 4 wickets.