Goals galore in the Hope Valley Football League

The goals flew in around the Hope Valley Football League.

A total of 41 goals were scored across 9 games in this weekend's Hope Valley Football League, averaging 4.55 goals a game.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Rowton Park, Premier Division champions, Chapel Town FC, welcomed an always strong and competitive Buxworth Firsts side.

In a game where fine margins decide who takes home all 3 points, a goal at each end of the 90 minutes allowed Chapel to maintain their perfect record in the league so far as they beat Buggy 2-0. George Rowland put the hosts ahead early on with his 6th minute strike, before Joey Hollamby ensured Chapel would leave their home victorious in the 90th minute. The second goal must have felt like a late winner, even though the home side were already ahead!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up, we head to Dove Holes as last season’s runners-up faced off against AFC Dronfield B, who arrived off the back of a fantastic county cup win last weekend. Dove took no prisoners on the day with a convincing 7-1 victory, who now also share a perfect start with local rivals Chapel Town.

Dan Gilbride, Liam Ruddick, Charlie Trotter and Will Slack each grabbed themselves a goal, but the headlines were stolen by Ben Bagshaw, who took the match ball home with him (probably not actually, as they are rather expensive…), after his hat-trick capped off another impressive Dove display.

Gamesley have enjoyed a good start to their life in the Premier Division and would have to beat Furness Vale if they wished to see the week in as table toppers. Furness walked into Melandria Park searching for their first win of the season, and they would have to wait at least another week for that, as Gamesley expertly dispatched of Vale 6-0, claiming all 3 points and top spot till at least next weekend.

Tom Burns almost immediately gave the hosts the lead, before Cameron Tetlow got his first of the day seven minutes later. The second half was much more one-sided however, as Anthony Shenton scored a brace in under a minute, before Tetlow completed his hat-trick with goals in the 58th and 70th minute, before Thomas Kay ended the onslaught with his goal on the 88th minute mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final Premier Division game allowed Hayfield a chance to build off their narrow win against Gamesley last weekend, with the 19th Hole looking to bounce back following their defeat to Bamford 2 weeks ago. The visiting team left victorious, as Hayfield hit the 19th Hole for 6 to move into 4th place in the table.

The first half ended 0-0, which set-up one of the most entertaining halves of football on display the league has ever seen! Joe Armstrong got back to scoring ways with his quick-fire brace, before Ethan Lumb decided he wished to replicate Armstrong’s achievement with his two goals in quick succession. Jack Sidebottom made it 5 prior to Josh Barlow rounding off the scoring for Hayfield in the 81st minute.

Buxworth and Tideswell kicked off the A Division fixtures for the weekend, and a close game was observed by the lucky attendees at Western Lane. A 2-2 draw was enough to see both sides scrape something away from the game, with Buxworth’s goals coming courtesy of Cameron Shaw and Joe Bishop.

A local derby was scheduled for this weekend as Fairfield FC and Blazing Rag played out their first fixture in years, and bragging rights were on offer for both teams. Rag have started the season relatively well compared to last year, with Fairfield still in search of their first win since their return. A tight game was played, and Rag stole the spoils with a 2-1 victory that sees them enter 5th place in the A Division table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hathersage managed to keep the goal scoring juggernauts, Calver, at bay last weekend and would hope to do the same against the reigning champions this weekend as they welcome Dove Holes to the Leadmill Football Ground. Dove took an early lead in the 10th minute thanks to a Cole Hamilton goal, but Hathersage fought back in the second half to level the scoring at 1-1, meaning both teams left with a point. It was yet another good performance from Hathersage who seem to be finding their feet in the division now.

With Calver’s scoring form coming to a halt last weekend, Hayfield Reserves provided them with their next challenge at Chapel Leisure Centre. Lewis Chadwick put the hosts ahead before Calver hitman Ayr Barker levelled the game and then completed his brace to put the visitors ahead at half-time. Hayfield refused to lie down, as James Clancy scored 2 goals in 5 minutes to eventually win the game and the 3 vital points for Hayfield, a result that catapulted them into 2nd place.

The final game provided Youlgrave with the chance to get their first win of the season against Chapel Town Reserves. In a game that displayed most of the action in the first half, Chapel took a very early lead thanks to James Tighe’s 3-minute brace. Youlgrave responded just 11 minutes later through Jack Bradbury’s goal, before Lewis Smith levelled the game at 2-2 5 minutes later. The final goal was scored in the 20th minute, and it was Youlgrave’s Sam Floyde that hit the back of the net. With this 3-2 win, Youlgrave not only have their first win of the season, but also some fantastic momentum knowing that they can defeat a title favourite on their day.