Nmtc

New Mills Tennis club winter league 1st team secured a 4th place finish in Division 12 of the Esst Cheshire League.

The club are now looking forwards to the summer season and have Ladies and Mens teams competing,with matches starting in April.

New players are welcome and the club has an inclusive approach. For more information please look.for us on social media. Social tennis takes place Sunday am between 11am and 1pm.