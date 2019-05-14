Young star Alex Brown best off staying with Buxton for now says boss Paul Phillips

Buxton boss Paul Phillips has told promising young defender Alex Brown to get another season’s experience under his belt before signing for a bigger club.

The 20-year-old, who is off to Estonia on international duty with the England C squad next month, is already attracting interest from other clubs and Phillips has said the Bucks would never stand in his way if the right club and offer came in for the former Sheffield United youth player.

However, Phillips said: “He’s done really well and has a fantastic future ahead, but for me he’s still got a lot to learn in the game.

“I think there will be a lot of interest in him over the next few weeks.

“We do have an option on Alex, but if an offer comes in and it’s the right team and the kid wanted to go and play at a higher level he would go with our blessing as long as people met our valuation.

“There have been a few teams inquiring already.

“As a football club we’d never stand in the way of people who are going to better themselves, but I believe Alex needs to be playing week in, week out as a younger player.”

He added: “You look at the progress he and players like Brad Roscoe made from the start of the season to the end of the season.

“If they go somewhere now and don’t go straight into the team, becoming a bit part player, then it would stifle their progress. That’s what they have got to look at as well.

“He should definitely have another season at this level for me and I have spoken to him about it.

“Obviously if a Football League club came knocking then he would be daft not to go and have a go at it as long as long as they reward us in the right manner.

“But I think it may be a bit too soon for him to make that step up.

“He still has a lot to learn and you only learn by making mistakes. But the higher the level you play at the more you get punished for those mistakes.”

As clubs across the country begin their summer scramble for players, Buxton have almost completed a deal for a new centre half and have also offered a new contract to goalkeeper Theo Roberts, who was on loan from Chester.

“We have made a couple of offers for lads – new signings and those already in the club,” said Phillips.

“It’s been a bit quiet at the moment with people away on holidays, but I have more or less 90 per cent secured a centre half.

“Tom Dean has been released from the club so we need a centre half to fill that void.

“The problem is a lot of other people are trying to do the same thing so players wait to see what’s on the table.

“We need to secure a keeper too. We hope it will be Theo but, if not, we will have to go down another road.

“We’ve made an offer to Theo so we will just wait to see where that goes.

“I am hoping that will be resolved in the next seven days and then two or three others as soon as we can. I want our business done and dusted early.

“We do have one or two trialists coming down that have been released from other clubs to have a look at when we come back. But the majority will hopefully be done sooner rather than later.”

Despite Warrington Town winning the Evo-Stik Premier Division Play-Off final, having seen off South Shields, who beat Buxton in the semi-finals, the Bucks will have to play them again next season after Warrington lost 3-2 to King’s Lynn Town in the ‘Super’ Play-Off final.

“It’s going to be a very tough league with Warrington and South Shields along with Morpeth coming in to it and other teams with a bit of money,” said Phillips.

“I think Matlock are throwing a bit of money about by the sounds of it with, obviously, getting a new manager in.

“It will be a difficult league but one in which we want to build on what we’ve done this year.”

All eyes this Sunday will on the Buxton v Manchester United Legends game at the Silverlands (2pm).

With some big names already secured, work is continuing to try to bring in some late big name surprises.

“I am hoping Paul Scholes will be playing as well as one or two others I can’t name as yet,” said Phillips.

“All in all it should be a very good day and hopefully people will come out and enjoy it.

“I will be trying to play some part myself – probably 45 minutes.

“I am not too bad fitness-wise and I join in with the training. But that pitch takes it out of you and I am sure there will be one or two casualties by the end of play!”