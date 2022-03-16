Defender Adam Watson has played back-to-back games up front.

Watson started the games against Marske United and Pontefract Collieries as a ‘number nine’, scoring one goal.

The aim of Tigers boss Craig Parry was to utilise his strength and aerial ability to battle against Marske’s and Pontefract’s centre-halves, who hold a reputation for being bullish.

“I’ll put myself where Paz wants me and I enjoy playing wherever I am on the pitch,” he explained.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have played striker for the past few games, and I’d have liked to have had a pop with them at the back today and hopefully, I get the chance again. Striker or defence: I’ll play anywhere and do the job.

“I love to get on the scoresheet and win headers in either box whether we are defending or attacking, and I’ll put my head anywhere, as you’ll have already seen. It would be nice to chip in with a few more goals.

“I thought we deserved more out of the Marske game, especially in the second half, because it felt like it was heavily us and I felt I was getting a lot of enjoyment in the air, and I scored.

“The Pontefract game was very hard; the pitch was terrible and once you had gone one direction, you weren’t able to go in another direction, you’d carry on going the way you were. We dug in and got a great win in the end.”

The Tigers go into Saturday’s home game against Tadcaster Albion after a poor 3-0 defeat to Hebburn Town.

Watson explained that he was disappointed with the application of the team and their lack of a reaction.

“It’s hard to explain the game, to be honest, because it was so frustrating,” he added.

“The first half we didn’t stay with our men, we let players pass through and we did things that we normally don’t do, and it affected us big time.

“I think it was the worst we have played since I have come in.

“We have conceded early - which I thought was a foul because the same thing happened just after and the referee booked him - and we let it get to us, and we have started to panic, and we went 100mph for no reason whatsoever.