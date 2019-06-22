Where are they now? - Revisiting Great Britain's 2012 Olympic Games football team

The 2012 Olympic Games saw Great Britain field their first football team at the event since 1960, and the side exited in the quarter-finals after a heartbreaking penalty shootout lost to South Korea.

Here's where all the squad are now...

TEAM GB

The powerful centre-back is still at West Bromwich Albion, and has become an integral member of the squad over the last few years.

The Welshman will be playing Premier League football with Aston Villa next season, after his side powered into the top tier via the 2018/19 Championship play-offs.

After spells with Blackpool and Sunderland, Steele is now on the books at Premier League side Brighton, and will be looking to push for the number one shirt next season.

The 2012 Champions League winner eventually left Chelsea after failing to break into the first team, and has been with Southampton ever since.

The left-back went on to become a seasoned England left-back. He's still on the books with Spurs, but will likely leave this summer.

After failing to impress at Manchester United and then Everton, the dynamic midfielder has now rebuilt his career at Watford.

Tomkins spent another few seasons at West Ham United, before making the switch to Crystal Palace. He's still on the books with the Eagles now, after three seasons at Selhurst Park.

Richards was moved on by Manchester City as they continued to spend big, and he's now at Aston Villa. However, he's not played a competitive match since October 2016.