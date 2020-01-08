'We're not out of relegation dogfight,' says Buxton boss Gary Hayward

Buxton FC boss Gary Hayward will keep his squad’s “feet on the ground” until the end of the season, as they look to move clear of danger towards the bottom of the league table.

Hayward has inspired the Bucks to four wins and two draws from their last seven games in all competitions, as the smiles have returned to Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

The latest of those wins came on Tuesday night, in 3-2 victory over Mickleover Sports in the second round of the Integro Cup to follow Saturday's league win at Witton Albion.

Three quick-fire goals for the Bucks from Alex Brown and a Ryan Jennings brace overturned a half-time deficit before Mickleover set up a nervy finish three minutes from time.

Hayward said: "We had to change it a bit for the second half. We told them to play with a bit more purpose and we were able to, even though we went down to 10 men again.

"We rested a lot of lads, with fringe players, academy lads and trialists all coming in, and they all did very well - they came through it with flying colours.

"We said to the lads to put themselves in the shop window and show us what you're about. The lads have got hunger, the desire and the mentality of playing at a high tempo.

"Everyone's taking it on board and you can't ask for any more than that - they're doing really well.

"The supporters are over the moon with the start we’ve made too. I went to shake the supporters' hands at Witton with a good hundred or so following there.

"They're really getting into it again now. There's a nice buzz around the club and the lads have got a good dressing room.

"They've got 'Sweet Caroline' on in the dressing room when they win, singing and chanting after games which is nice to see. There's a feel-good factor at the club."

Goals from Tom Elliott and Liam Hardy gave Buxton a 2-0 win over Witton on Saturday, as Hayward's men moved a notch further away from the relegation zone in the NPL Premier.

He said: "Points on the board is still our priority. We're not out of the relegation dogfight, we've played a few more games than everyone else, but as long as you keep winning games it'll work out.

"Another five wins and we'll be the top side of the table. You could reach the last play-off spot if you really had a go, but we want to relax and enjoy the back end of the season to get us ready for next year for the promotion push.

"We'll keep everyone's feet on the ground until the end of the season. We won't stop working hard, we won't stop telling the lads what we want to do, we won't stop in bringing quality in at every chance we get.

"We don't stop. I'm on the phone constantly and when I'm not on the phone I'm coaching the lads and telling them what we want. At the moment it's 24/7,” added Hayward.

Buxton host Morpeth Town on Saturday at Silverlands (3pm kick off).