Scoring from inside your own half is a rarity in football, but even rarer is doing so with your head.

Step forward Basford United defender Stefan Galinski, who in Tuesday night's fixture away at FC United of Manchester, saw his headed clearance bounce over the home side's stranded goalkeeper and roll into the net.

Stefan Galinski celebrates his goal. Photo by Craig Lamont/Basford United FC

Basford went on to win the NPL Premier Division game 3-1, the other goals not quite as unusual as this one.

Footage courtesy of FCUMTV.