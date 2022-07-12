As the Millers continue their pre-season preparation, Birch said: “I won't lie, it's been a very tough pre-season – the most testing since I have been here for one reason and another.

“There is a lot of money floating about at our level at the moment at clubs in quite close proximity to ourselves – and good luck to them. It's just what we are up against as we try to get the right players in.

“We have lost a few players over the summer – two have gone playing her higher which we have sent with our blessings, two have left as they were not getting opportunities, which is understandable, and one other has gone which I don't really want to talk about as it's not landed very well with me. We move on.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Birch - tough battle to bring in new faces at New Mills.

“We needed to replace both centre halves as both have moved up the pyramid. It was never going to be easy but we have done it with two very good players in my opinion.

“It's too early to name them until the signings are complete but we are very pleased with what we've got – one is a young lad and the other 26 and experienced and he actually won this division last year which is a big coup for us. They are what we needed.

“We are having a look at a couple of forwards and need to strengthen in one or two areas still.”

Another three of last season's players have signed on for another season this week.

Former Burnley forward Akim Samms joined the club in the summer of 2021 and immediately became a key figure in the side before injuries took their toll during mid-season.

He returned to form late on in the campaign and his resurgence saw the Millers show their best form in the latter league games.

Samms has made 31 appearances, scoring six goals.

Young striker Jake Brooks, who has progressed through the club’s, has now registered and has the chance to impress and earn a regular first team squad place.