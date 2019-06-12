Timing right for Jamie Kay to take on Whaley Bridge Athletic reins

New Whaley Bridge Athletic boss Jamie Kay believes the timing was right to take on a managerial post.

Kay, a former Stockport Town and New Mill under-18s manager, has been appointed first team player-manager of WBAFC.

He was a senior member of the playing side under the club’s former management team of Darryl Hall and Jon Brogden.

And is looking forward to what the future may hold at the club, with chairman Steve Rampley at the helm.

Kay said: “Managing wasn’t something I thought I would do until I was around 35/40-years-old but it’s taking me longer to recover and my knees are hurting more.

“I thought the time was right to use my coaching skills to help younger players progress their game.

“Here’s to the start of big things to come and I would like to thank Darryl, Jon for the last couple of years and the chairman for this opportunity.”

As a player, Kay started out at Liverpool before going on for spells at Stockport County, Stalybridge Celtic, Woodley Sports, Curzon Ashton and Glossop North End, where he appeared in the 2009 FA Vase final at Wembley.