Theo Robinson says rock-solid defence could be key to winning title for Buxton

Buxton have conceded just twice in their last nine outings and kept seven clean sheets.

And Richardson knows it is a formula that makes up any title winning side.

“Keeping clean sheets like we are is what title winning sides do,” he said.

“If you build from the back and have the boys that will finish them off then we will do well.

“The boys showed what we are made of at Witton.

“Sometimes you just get a bit of luck. We have had games where we have been unlucky with deflections and things like that.

“We have been solid since Newts (Sean Newton) came in and we have been rock solid.”

Newton returned to the starting eleven in the win at Witton Albion, with boss Steve Cunningham delighted with his impact.

“You can see the influence he has,” said Cunningham. “I left out Ben Turner which shows how much quality we have in the squad right now.

“It wasn't because of Ben's performance in the last game. With the way we are trying to play Sean is a vital part of that and he has an excellent partnership with Warren Clarke.

“It is great to have him back in and having everyone fit. We are missing Jamie Ward and Ryan Taylor and if we can get them back we should be well equipped going into the final few games.

“We have got some real competition for places right now and the bench was frightening today.”

The competition for places is also something striker Ash Chambers knows will be key if the Bucks are to do the business.

“There's still a lot of football to be played and everyone will be needed,” he said. “You can't win a league with 11 players and we will have to use the squad.

“Everyone has got to be ready to go and make their mark when they step in.”

Buxton host Lancaster this weekend, with games against Grantham (9th April, H), Mickleover (16th April A), Matlock (18th April H) and Stalybridge (23rd April A).