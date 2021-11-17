Teddy Osipitan shines in New MIlls' win over Sandbach United

Teddy Osipitan - New Mills hero on Saturday.

“Teddy was fantastic on Saturday,” he smiled.

“We know what he can do. The pace he's got is frightening. He is a talented young lad.

“He's been on the bench the last couple of weeks but that wasn't really a reflection of him not doing well. We just have quite a lot of options in those areas and we mix it up in certain games.

“We needed someone maybe a bit more defensive in there to work back and help us at the back.

“Teddy is very attack-minded and doesn't really understand the defensive side when he plays.

“Saturday he was outstanding and unplayable. Sandbach didn't know what to do.

“From he first minute he caused them no end of trouble and could probably have scored more than his two. But he was a very deserved man of the match.”

Bentio Lowe and Rock Tindall added the others and Birch said: “We won a tough game at Alsager on Tuesday night and then Sandbach rolled into town on Saturday.

“They are a good side, but I thought the 4-0 scoreline was a fair result. “They had a couple of chances when we were 2-0 up, but Dylan (Forth) in the nets made a couple of brilliant saves, which he's there to do.

“But 4-0 was a fair reflection as we dominated the game from start to finish against a team that will be up there fighting for the play-off spots. So it was really pleasing. That is nine goals scored and only one conceded in the last two home games.

“It was a really good performance – and that was without our top scorer Joe Bev who is out suspended.