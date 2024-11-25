Teamwork on and off the pitch wins the day for Buxton

Ryan Viggars celebrates Buxton's second goal. Pic: Phil Peat Photography.

More than 30 dedicated fans joined players and staff on the day before this weekend's match to start clearing snow from the pitch and surrounds at the Tarmac Silverlands,

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They then returned on match day to finish the job and allow the game against Oxford City to be played. And The Bucks rewarded all concerned with a hard-working 2-1 win over the visitors.

Team manager John McGrath included new signing Luke Brennan in his starting line-up, with another newcomer, Ryan Viggars, on the bench. Midfielder Brennan, 23, has joined from AFC Fylde. He numbers Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic among previous clubs. Aged 21, striker Viggars started his career with Sheffield United and has played for Charlton Athletic, plus loan spells at Needham Market and Maidstone United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Sault gave the Bucks an early lead with a powerful shot, nine minutes into the game, Oxford equalised when a Jayden Carbon cross went straight into the net in the 32nd minute, then the well-deserved winner came after 75 minutes, courtesy of substitute and debut maker Viggars, who converted a Josh Popoola rebound.

Nothing came easy for the Bucks against an impressively good footballing side, but they stuck to their task and were rewarded with all three points.

John McGrath praised the efforts of all those whose snow shovels made the game possible and added that he was relieved to pick up the points.

He said: "It wasn't a great game of football under harsh weather conditions, though we gradually got on top. We had injuries to contend with, but we've got a very good squad to call on and our debut makers were excellent. Spennymoor away next week will be tough and we have new injuries, but we'll be ready."

The Spennymoor Town National League North game next Saturday is due to kick off at 3pm.