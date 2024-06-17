Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Monday June 17.
Join the debate on our social media channels.
1. Tyreik Wright interest
Bradford City are looking to resign Tyreik Wright on loan once again from Plymouth Argyle, as per Alan Nixon via his Patreon page. The 22-year-old has featured for the Yorkshire club 32 times across two separate spells Photo: Dan Mullan
2. Chris Conn-Clarke
Peterborough United are set to win the race to sign Altrincham playmaker Chris Conn-Clarke after a fee has been agreed between the two sides, as confirmed by journalist Alan Nixon. The 22-year-old returned to Altrincham last summer from Fleetwood Town, quickly establishing himself as one of the division’s best players and won the 2023/24 Player of the Season in the National League. Photo: Michael Regan
3. Macaulay Langstaff
Swansea City could launch a move for Notts County duo Macaulay Langstaff and Jodi Jones this summer, according to the Swansea Independent. Langstaff took the League Two Golden Boot last season with 28 goals, while Jones had 23 assists in 43 league games. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Ryan Haynes (Cheltenham Town)
Cheltenham have announced the signing of wing-back Ryan Haynes, who recently left Northampton Town. The 28-year-old rejoins manager Michael Flynn, having previously worked together at Newport County. Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.