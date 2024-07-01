2 . Joel Randall

Peterborough United have rejected a ‘six-figure’ bid from probable League One promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers for attacking midfielder Joel Randall, according to reports. It’s not thought Posh are looking to sell Randall, although the 24 year-old is about to enter the last year of a four-year deal signed when he moved to London Road from Exeter for £1 million in August 2021.Photo: Getty Images : v