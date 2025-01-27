Striker hailed by McGrath after big win

John McGrath was delighted with Saturday's win.

Buxton boss John McGrath was delighted with his side after a dominant second-half display saw them beat hosts Marine 4-1 on Saturday.

The thoroughly deserved scoreline keeps the Bucks within reach of the Vanarama National League North play-off places. Marine, however, are anchored to the bottom.

It was strong-starting Marine who took the lead just after half an hour, through Enock Lusiama but Tommy Elliott squared it up five minutes later, then came a second-half goals rush, courtesy of Luke Brennan after 63 minutes and two from debut-making Johnny Johnston on 69 and 73 minutes.

Johnston has joined from Redditch United in the Southern Premier League Central. where he scored 11 goals this season.

The pacey 21-year-old began his career at EFL side Blackpool. He's made a terrific start in his number 26 Bucks shirt.

McGrath welcomed his new signing. He said: "It was a great debut. Johnny was sharp and took his goals really well. He led the line with sheer hard work and he fits the bill of what we're doing as a project.

"I thought we were excellent today. It was pretty even early on but in the second half we were quick going forward and very effective, playing through the thirds.

"Their goal was a disappointment, but we certainly made up for it. We scored some fantastic goals and the energy levels were top notch.

"What's more, our travelling fans were brilliant again. They're our 12th man wherever we play."

Buxton were due to travel to face fellow play-off hopefuls Darlington on Tuesday night, after this week’s Advertiser went to press.

Following that game, they will then host Southport on Saturday who were lying in 16th place going into the midweek fixtures.

Next Tuesday night, Buxton will then be back on the road with a visit to Chorley, who are also heavily in the National League North play-off reckoning.