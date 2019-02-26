Steve Halford leaves role as joint-manager of Buxton

Buxton joint-manager Steve Halford has left the club by mutual consent.

Halford took charge alongside Paul Phillips last season and has helped the Bucks to ninth place in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

But a statement released by the club on Tuesday confirmed his departure.

It said: "After a meeting of the board on Monday evening, Buxton Football Club have decided to take a change of direction with their management structure and continue the season with a single first team manager.

"To this end Paul Philips will be taking absolute control and Steve Halford, by mutual consent, is stepping down. Steve leaves the club with everyone’s thanks and best wishes for his future football career."