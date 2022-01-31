Steve Cunningham hails Buxton desire after long-awaited win comes at Hyde

Buxton manager Steve Cunningham hailed the desire of his side after they finally won.

The Bucks snapped a six game win-less streak after edging past Hyde thanks to goals from Jason Gilchrist and Warren Clarke.

They had to defend that lead during a tense final 15 minutes after Jonah Mitchell pulled a late goal back.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” said Cunningham. “We needed that, just for the players.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The pressure has been building and I think you saw, for 90 minutes, character, desire and a team who have played some of the best football this league sees.

“It was a good confidence boost. We have been under pressure, but not by the fans who have been to the games. I can’t thank them enough for supporting us today and week in week out.

“I’m pleased for myself and my family and the fans, it's not been easy but that comes with the pressure and the lads did me proud today.

“I'm really chuffed and we deserved it. We have had performances levels of a high standard but couldn't get over the line in the last five games.

“We had the spring in our step at the start of the second half, but the last five minutes was scary.”

Cunningham also paid tribute to Gilchrist after he bagged his first goal for the club.

“No one is more proud of him than me,” he added. “He’s worked so hard and it's just not fallen for him.

“All of a sudden he gets his goal and it is a weight off his shoulders and answers the doubters.

“I'm dead proud of him, he has worked so hard and he deserves it.”

Buxton now face a huge test next week against fellow title-chasers South Shields, with a bumper crowd expected at the Silverlands.

Cunningham added: “We won't get too high because we needed to win it, but we have a big test next week.

“There is no bigger game than south shields because we have to start catching up on the teams above us.”

Captain Jamie Ward said it was now time to kick on once again.

“It’s been a frustrating few weeks,” he said. “We have played good football but not got the results we wanted.