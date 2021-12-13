Steve Cunningham confident Buxton have got their full focus back on winning NPL title

Manager Steve Cunningham believes the last two wins show Buxton have got their full focus back following their FA Cup exit.

The Bucks bounced back from FA Cup heartbreak with convincing wins over Scarborough and Ashton United to go top of the NPL table.

And Cunnigham believes it was the perfect way to get their eyes back on the long term prize of promotion.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What we have tried to aim for since we came in, is that every time we have had a major game or a loss, we follow it up with wins in the next two to bounce back and build momentum,” he said.

“It has been a good week with the two wins. We have maximum points, eight goals and a clean sheet - it doesn’t get much better than that.

“It also gives the lads confidence. I think it takes away the disappointment of how the FA Cup run ended.

“It also refocuses them on what the priority is. Since I have come in we have tried to create a winning habit and to set standards as habits.”

Cunningham was also pleased with the level of performances as well as the points on the board.

He now wants to see that intensity continue in the belief that teams will not be able to match Buxton.

“What we wanted to do was introduce intensity to the team, the quality the players have is not in doubt,” he added.

“Individually we have some of the best players in the league. If you can match that with intensity then you have always got a chance of making things a little bit easier.

“If we can work hard in the first half and then use our quality, we can blow teams away. If we don’t match that intensity then you risk letting results fade away like when we conceded a sloppy goal against Nantwich and threw it away.”