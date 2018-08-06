RUMOUR MILL: Pogba could h ead to Barcelona or Juventus, Liverpool hampered in Pulisic chase

Here are the latest transfer rumours doing the rounds on Monday, August 6.

Borussia Dortmund look like scuppering Liverpool’s move for their €65million American wonderkid Christian Pulisic.(Daily Star)

Paul Pogba’s agent is reported to be lining up a move to Barcelona or Juventus for Man Utd’s French midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo)

And Man United are talking to Bayern Munich about 29-year-old German international defender Jerome Boateng, who is valued at £44.5m. (Bild)

Leicester City have told Man Utd they’ll pay a world-record fee for a defender if they want England centre-back Harry Maguire. (Sky Sports)

Everton seem to have agreed a £28.5million, five-year deal for Barcelona’s centre-half Yerry Mina, beating Man United to the Columbian international’s signature, (Sport)

Arsenal’s Spanish striker Lucas Perez says he wants to stay at the club and fight for his place, despite interest from Sporting Lisbon. (The Independent)

Tottenham have pulled out of the race for Wilfried Zaha, with Chelsea now favourites to sign the £75m-rated Crystal Palace winger. (Daily Mirror)

But Spurs are interested in Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka -however, they would need to pay a £31m release clause in his contract. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham have failed to agree personal terms with Porto’s 28-year-old Algerian winger Yacine Brahimi. (Sky Sports)

But the Hammers have offered £10m offer for Le Havre’s 20-year-old French centre-back Harold Moukoudi. (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth are aiming to finalise a deal for Colombian defensive midfielder Jefferson Lerma, 23, for a club-record fee of £25million. (Sky Sports)

Juventus have put a £18m price tag on 25-year-old Italian midfielder Stefano Sturaro, who has been linked with a move to West Ham, Newcastle and Leicester. (Calciomercato)