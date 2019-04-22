RUMOUR MILL: Perez could leave Newcastle United while Paul Pogba's salary could scupper Real Madrid move Ayoze Perez in action for Newcastle against Southampton at the weekend. Ayoze Perez scored a hat-trick for Newcastle over the weekend but he could be on his way out of the club in the summer. Here's more on that and the other rumours doing the rounds on Monday, April 22. RUMOUR MILL: Real Madrid set to sign Chelsea’s Eden Hazard | Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in talks with former club New York Red Bulls over manager’s job | Juventus hold talks with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte