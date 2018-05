Champions League final hero Gareth Bale could be tempted away from Real Madrid by Manchester United, who are preparing a £200 million offer.

That’s according to today’s rumour mill, which also suggests that Cristian Ronaldo could return to Old Trafford, alongside Bale, while the team Real beat in Saturday’s final, Liverpool, will not waste time in signing a new goalkeeper to replace clanger-prone German Loris Karius.