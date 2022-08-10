Rebuild will take time says New Mills joint manager Dave Birch after defeat double

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After losing a string of key players in the summer, he believes the Millers need to find their identity again.

Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup exit at Ossett Town was followed by a 3-1 North West Counties League Division One South home defeat on Tuesday night by Withenshaw Amateurs and Birch said: “It was a poor performance last night. We were outdone in every department really – I am not ashamed to say that.

“But it was nothing I didn't expect as they are a tough side.

New Mills joint managers Dave Birch and Mike Norton - rebuilding job.

“We are just not ready just yet for that. But I can assure anyone that reads this that we will work hard to get it right and I have no doubts that we will get it right.

“It's been tough. Pre-season has not been overly great. We've had people on holiday, we've had injuries and we have struggled to bring in the right people who we've wanted.

“We lost four or five in the summer who left to go and play higher up the pyramid and when you look at it you realise we've lost the spine of the team.

“We've lost some very good players, but they have gone on to better things which is what we want and what we promote.

“It is going to take a bit of time to rebuild and that probably showed in the performance last night.”

He continued: “Withenshaw were very similar to what they were last year when, in my opinion, we were much better than them. But last night they were much better than us. It just shows the rebuild is taking a little bit of time, which we knew it would.

“We are bringing players in, but they're not fit enough yet.

“It is just going to take time. We need to find our identity again and change a few things.

“But we will get there We've got a good group of lads, we've brought some good players in and we will still bring more in. It is a rebuild.

“We have just got to keep moving forward. We are staying positive and we will get back to where we were and still have a big say in this division.”

The games continue to come thick and fast with Maine Road the visitors on Saturday before a trip to Cammell Laird 1907 on Tuesday.

Birch said: “Maine Road will be another tough test, they are another local Manchester team to us. They have a good side and a good manager who has done a good job there.

“On Tuesday it's Cammell Laird from Liverpool and playing against Scousers is never easy, there is always that little bit of niggle and it adds that bit of extra spice to a game.