Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has promised returning manager Zinedine Zidane a £300m summer transfer kitty. (Various)

Real Madrid would like to sign Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen, while Gareth Bale and Luka Modric are among the big-name players set to leave the Bernabeu in the summer. (Various)