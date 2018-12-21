Premier League Live: Is Mesut Ozil to be sent out on loan by Arsenal? and there an early blow for new Manchester United boss . Chelsea target Argentine forward, Manchester City identify Fernandinho replacement and Mesut Ozil may be sent on loan by Arsenal. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. League One & Two Live: Leeds United eye West Ham United loanee West Brom, Sheffield United, Derby County, Stoke City, Bristol City and Rotherham United also interested