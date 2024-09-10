Popoola praised after display

Josh Popoola drew praise from his manager after Saturday's win.

John McGrath was pleased to see his Buxton side get back to winning ways after they beat Rushall Olympic 2-0 at the TSS on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Buxton entertained the crowd with fast-flowing football and two first-half goals earned the points.

The outstanding Josh Popoola set up both goals, with crosses for Tommy Elliott after 29 minutes and Connor Kirby seven minutes into stoppage time, both scoring from close range, although a series of injuries meant the first-half had 15 minutes added on due to stoppages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGrath said: “Two goals, three points. It’s nice to have the success. We didn't let the stoppages halt our flow.

"Goals creator Josh had a great game, unfortunately picking up a second-half injury, but he is a superb talent and if we can get consistency from him then for me he’s a future Football League player.

“It was good to have Diego De Girolamo back. He is a quality goal-scorer who also holds the ball up really well. But it's all about a squad, including Academy lads who are coming through. Now for the FA Cup."

The visitors had their chances but couldn't convert them, while Kirby missed a late penalty after the Rushall captain was sent off for a last-man foul on substitute Djavan Pedro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bucks welcomed back striker Diego De Girolamo for a first game of the season and his nimble footwork had the ball in the net in the 18th minute, only to see the referee blow for an earlier foul.

There was also a debut for defender Finn Delap, on loan from Burton Albion. Delap is the son of Rory, famed for pioneering the long throw-in during his career with Stoke City, and brother of Liam, currently scoring goals for Premier League outfit Ipswich Town.

The Bucks entertain Southern Premier League Premier Division side Barwell in the Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round on Saturday, kick off 3pm.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​